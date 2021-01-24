Conor McGregor issues statement after TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, teases trilogy

UFC superstar Conor McGregor issued a statement following his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, teasing a trilogy bout between the two.

Poirier shocked the sporting world on Saturday night at UFC 257, when he brutally knocked McGregor out in the second round of their blockbuster pay-per-view main event. McGregor started off strong in the first round, landing a number of significant strikes, but he began to fade in the second round and Poirier took advantage, eventually catching the Irishman clean across the chin, and then raining down strikes until the referee was forced to stop the bout.

The morning after UFC 257, McGregor took to his social media to issue a statement about his vicious loss to Poirier. In his statement, McGregor praised Poirier for the victory, calling him “a hell of a competitor,” while suggesting that he’s looking forward to a potential trilogy match between the two rivals.

Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 24, 2021

McGregor and Poirier are now 1-1 against each other in their two contests. McGregor won the first fight back at UFC 178 in September 2014 when he knocked Poirier out in devastating fashion in the first round of their fight, which took place at 145lbs. Seven years later in 2021, they met for a second time at 155lbs, and Poirier got the best of McGregor. It will be interesting to see if they do indeed run it back and if the third fight is at 155lbs or at 170lbs, where McGregor has had plenty of previous success during his UFC career.

