Khamzat Chimaev says Israel Adesanya is a much easier fight compared to Kamaru Usman: “I’ll take his head off. Easy money for me!”

Khamzat Chimaev believes it will be easier to smash ‘zero wrestling’ Israel Adesanya than Kamaru Usman.

Khamzat last fought at UFC 267 in October 2021 where he defeated Li Jinglians (18-7 MMA). He will be in the cage again this coming April 9th at UFC 273 matching up with Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

Apparently Khamzat already has his sights set beyond Gilbert Burns, who he believes he will beat easily and decisively.

The UFC star is eyeing an easier path to the title at a higher weight class, because of the man currently holding the belt, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In speaking with Darren Till on ‘The MMA Hour’, Khamzat had this to say (h/t MMAFighting):

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Izzy, I think it will be more easy for me to smash that guy (than Kamaru Usman). He has zero wrestling. The guy he fought last time, he’s not a wrestler — he took his back. If I take his back, brother, I’ll squeeze his head off. I’ll take his head off. Easy money for me.”

Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA) last fought on February 12th at UFC 271 where he defeated Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA). Israel has defended his belt four times. UFC President, Dana White has indicated that Adesanya will fight Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) next, but no date has been confirmed. The ‘Killa Gorilla’ is ranked 2nd in the middleweight division, with a two-fight win streak.

As for Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) he last fought at UFC 268 in November 2021 defeating Colby Covington (17-3 MMA). Usman has recently revealed his plans to crossover to boxing in September 2022 clashing with Canelo Alvarez.

“2022, I’m going to shock the world,” Usman told ‘TMZ’.

However, Khamzat had his final thoughts on his MMA skills commenting:

“I feel like I could kill everybody, brother. I am the greatest of all-time, brother. I am the best.”

Well, no lack of confidence there.

Will you be watching Khamzat vs Burns at UFC 273? Who do you think will win? Would you rather see a Khamzat vs Usman match-up or a Khamzat vs Adesanya in the future?