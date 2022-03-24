Darren Till fires back at Israel Adesanya over UFC London criticism: “He’s posting videos crying about his teammates”

Darren Till has fired back at Israel Adesanya after the middleweight champ blasted the Brit for celebrating too much with Tom Aspinall.

In the main event of UFC London, Till’s longtime friend and training partner in Aspinall submitted Alexander Volkov in the first round. After the event, Till was on top of the Octagon with Aspinall which Adesanya ridiculed him for.

“Oh, sit down, Darren. It’s not your moment,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “Sit the f**k down, it’s not your moment. Get the f**k off.”

Till then took to Instagram and scolded Adesanya for his comments and accused him of using cocaine.

“Adesanya you idiot, Tom Aspinall asked me to get on the cage with him. Keep looking down on me for my losses, brother, it’s all good. I’ll be here one day, you watch… You haven’t looked the best either in your last few fights. Stay off the cocaine, it’s not healthy for fighters…”

Now, on Wednesday, as Darren Till appeared on The MMA Hour, he went more in-depth on it and said Aspinall told him to celebrate with him.

“It’s OK when he’s posting videos crying about his teammates? … I think that s*** is lovely,” Till said The MMA Hour. “But when Tom tells me to get on the cage and [celebrate] the moment, the guy who I know once wanted to retire — Tom told me that — and now look at where he is, he’s the best heavyweight on the planet, I can’t be happy for the guy? All because I lost a fight? So his little f****** yes man, his f****** … come on, let me be happy for Tom. You’re with your team when they lose and you’re with your team when they win.”

If Aspinall did really want Till on the cage to celebrate with him then Adesanya shouldn’t have criticized him. However, these two continue to trade shots with one another which could very well lead to them fighting in the future.

What do you make of Darren Till’s response to Israel Adesanya?