Chris Daukaus explains why he wouldn’t fight Jon Jones: “I don’t know if I could give that man 12 weeks of my life”

Chris Daukaus doesn’t think he would fight Jon Jones even if it was offered.

Daukaus, a former Philadelphia police officer, knows a fight against Jones would be a big payday and a massive fight for his career. However, Jones has a history of not making it to the fight due to positive drug tests or legal problems. With that, Daukaus says he couldn’t commit 12 weeks of his life to a fight that probably doesn’t happen.

“If they offered me, Jon Jones, it would be an honor to fight Jon Jones as I’d be fighting the light heavyweight GOAT or the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” Daukaus said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He has his legacy and I’m building mine but I don’t know if his track record and his history are enough to get me to sign on the contract. Yes, I respect Jon Jones as a martial artist and what he has done in the UFC. But, I don’t know if I could give that man 12 weeks of my life and then nothing happens at the end of it (like) if he gets in trouble, and I’m strictly basing that on his track record of what we have seen in the past.

“That’s no dig at him or put him down, but that is me right now. I’m still building who I am as a fighter and continuing with my career,” Daukaus continued about Jones. “I hope he gets his sh*t together, I hope he does come back, but we will see. If I was offered it I probably wouldn’t take it strictly because there is no guarantee. Unless something happens after weigh-ins, I’m not getting paid, I’m not getting paid to fight Jon Jones. If I sign a contract, there is nothing that says I will get paid for wasting 12 weeks of my life when he will go f**k it up. That is why I don’t think he factors in the heavyweight division until he has a fight.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Chris Daukaus certainly has a point and at this time, it’s still uncertain Jon Jones will even fight in the division. As for Daukaus, he’s set to headline UFC Columbus against Curtis Blaydes in a crucial fight for both men.

What do you make of Chris Daukaus saying he won’t fight Jon Jones?