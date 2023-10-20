Khamzat Chimaev reveals his new UFC contract is worth millions: “More than $20 million”

By Susan Cox - October 20, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is revealing that his new UFC contract is worth millions.

Khamzat Chimaev

It was ‘ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that broke the news that an agreement for a new long-term contract has been confirmed between the UFC and Khamzat Chimaev.

Majdi Shammas, Khamzat’s manager, shared the news with the sports channel.

Khamzat Chimaev signed an extension to his current contract, in which he had two fights left, this past Tuesday. The full details of Chimaev’s new contract have not yet been disclosed.

The undefeated Chimaev (12-0 MMA) will be facing Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) in the co-main event at UFC 294 which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Originally it was to be Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa, but ‘Borrachinha’ withdrew from the competition citing a staph infection.

Khamzat Chimaev will be entering the Octagon sporting 6 consecutive wins since signing with the UFC. The 29 year olds most recent victory came against Kevin Holland (25-10 MMA) at UFC 279 in September of 2022.

Usman, 36, is coming off back-to-back losses against Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA).

“Borz” will now face “The Nigerian Nightmare” with the winner, according to UFC CEO Dana White, getting a title shot against UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) in 2024.

In an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Chimaev declared:

“Seven fights, it’s almost $20 million. More than $20 million.”

If that is in fact the case, the Emirati fighter could be earning $3 million per fight with his newly inked deal.

What do you think of Khamzat Chimaevs’ new contract with the UFC?

Do you believe ‘Borz’ can defeat Usman tomorrow night?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

