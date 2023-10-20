Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn to headline ONE Fight Night 17

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2023

The much-awaited showdown between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn has been rebooked as the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.

Poster for ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video showing Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn

The five-round clash for Tawanchai’s ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title happens at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It airs live in U.S. primetime on December 8.

The initial matchup should’ve happened at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. However, destiny had other plans as an injury forced Superbon to withdraw from the contest.

In his absence, Tawanchai took the opportunity to continue his quest for two-sport glory on the same card.

There, the reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion figured in a grueling kickboxing battle. He earned a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.

The stakes couldn’t be higher now that the epic bout finally has a date.

Since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization, Tawanchai has firmly established himself as one of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.

However, Superbon is no stranger to the limelight and has accolades to prove it.

The 33-year-old was widely regarded as the undisputed king of kickboxing until he relinquished the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title to Chingiz Allazov this past January.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s knockout ratio guarantees highlight-reel finish

At ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video, Superbon Singha Mawynn seeks to remind the world that he is just as dangerous when returning to his Muay Thai roots.

His ability to finish a fight with one shot is undeniable, making him a formidable opponent for Tawanchai PK Saenchai. His demolition of Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan are perfect examples.

Tawanchai, on the other hand, comes from the same cloth. He is equally capable of delivering jaw-dropping knockouts.

As the two titans prepare to slug it out in the ring on December 8, there is a strong indication that a single strike could rewrite the course of this highly anticipated encounter.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

