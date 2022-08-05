Jorge Masvidal doesn’t really think that Khamzat Chimaev is as good as people say: “Once he’s selling PPV’s and sh*t like that, I wouldn’t mind breaking his face”

Jorge Masvidal is sharing that he doesn’t really think Khamzat Chimaev is as good as people say he is.

It will be Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) vs Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the welterweight main event on September 10th at UFC 279 in the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Chimaev is coming off a win against Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 273.

Diaz has not fought since June of 2021 where he went down to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA).

In speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘, when asked about the Chimaev vs Burns match-up, Masvidal had this to say:

“That was supposed to be his (Chimaev) coming out party and it didn’t go according to plan. A lot of people felt Gilbert won that fight — a lot of people still think Gilbert won that fight.”

Continuing ‘Gamebred’ shared his belief that Khamzat isn’t as good as people think, saying:

“I don’t really think Khamzat is as good as they say he is. I’m more of a see then believe (guy) and I haven’t seen anything that makes me a believer in this guy yet. I, personally, would love to break his face. Once he starts selling pay-per-views and s*** like that, I wouldn’t mind breaking his f****** face.”

Speaking about the upcoming match, Jorge Masvidal shared:

“They probably wanted to pair Diaz with someone, stylistically, that’s not the best when I think of f****** Khamzat. So they gave him a boring ass wrestler who is going to try and hug his legs, and sniff his crotch.”

As for the outcome of the fight, Masvidal concluded with:

“I think Khamzat probably wins, but I can see Nate putting him away in rounds four or five because Khamzat doesn’t have that gas tank. He doesn’t have that experience, and I think he gets too in the moment where he’s wasting energy doing stupid s***. Nate is going to conserve all of that energy and get in his face when it counts. I think Khamzat should win, but I won’t be surprised if Nate stops his ass.”

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal that Khamzat still has a lot of work to do to prove his status as a star in the UFC? Do you think Diaz could upset the favoured Chimaev at UFC 279?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!