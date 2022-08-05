Jorge Masvidal doesn’t really think that Khamzat Chimaev is as good as people say: “Once he’s selling PPV’s and sh*t like that, I wouldn’t mind breaking his face”

By
Susan Cox
-
Jorge Masvidal, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC

Jorge Masvidal is sharing that he doesn’t really think Khamzat Chimaev is as good as people say he is.

It will be Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) vs Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the welterweight main event on September 10th at UFC 279 in the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Chimaev is coming off a win against Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 273.

Diaz has not fought since June of 2021 where he went down to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA).

In speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘, when asked about the Chimaev vs Burns match-up, Masvidal had this to say:

“That was supposed to be his (Chimaev) coming out party and it didn’t go according to plan. A lot of people felt Gilbert won that fight — a lot of people still think Gilbert won that fight.”

Continuing ‘Gamebred’ shared his belief that Khamzat isn’t as good as people think, saying:

“I don’t really think Khamzat is as good as they say he is. I’m more of a see then believe (guy) and I haven’t seen anything that makes me a believer in this guy yet. I, personally, would love to break his face. Once he starts selling pay-per-views and s*** like that, I wouldn’t mind breaking his f****** face.”

Speaking about the upcoming match, Jorge Masvidal shared:

“They probably wanted to pair Diaz with someone, stylistically, that’s not the best when I think of f****** Khamzat. So they gave him a boring ass wrestler who is going to try and hug his legs, and sniff his crotch.”

Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, UFC 279

As for the outcome of the fight, Masvidal concluded with:

“I think Khamzat probably wins, but I can see Nate putting him away in rounds four or five because Khamzat doesn’t have that gas tank. He doesn’t have that experience, and I think he gets too in the moment where he’s wasting energy doing stupid s***. Nate is going to conserve all of that energy and get in his face when it counts. I think Khamzat should win, but I won’t be surprised if Nate stops his ass.”

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal that Khamzat still has a lot of work to do to prove his status as a star in the UFC? Do you think Diaz could upset the favoured Chimaev at UFC 279?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM