Khamzat Chimaev reacts after being called out by Bo Nickal

Khamzat Chimaev is reacting after being called out by Bo Nickal.

It was former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) who defeated Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) at Dana White’s Contender Series 10 at the UFC Apex on Tuesday night, September 27th.

- Advertisementss -

The middleweight match-up saw Nickal dispose of Beard just 52 seconds into the fight.

The dominating win earned Nickal, 26, a UFC Contract.

- Advertisement -

Following the impressive win, Nickal spoke to ‘ESPN’ and took no time to call out Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) saying:

“I’m ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude (Chimaev), I don’t think he might be the best guy because he can’t even make weight. I feel like that’s a good match-up for me. He’s obviously a high-level grappler, high-level fighter. He’s one of the top fighters not only in his division, but in the UFC. I have a lot of respect for his skills but I also know what I’m about.”

‘Borz’ took to Instagram with a response:

“Who is that boy?” (with a laughing emoji)

- Advertisement -

Perhaps the Chechen-born Swede isn’t taking the newcomer too seriously.

Of course it was announced today that Nickal’s debut fight will be against middleweight Jamie Pickett (13-8 MMA) at UFC 282 on December 10th, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

I guess Nickal will just have to wait and earn some wins prior to meeting up with the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

As for Chimaev, rumours are flying that he could be matched up with Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA), Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) or Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 MMA) next.

Will you be watching Nickal vs Pickett on December 10th? Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next? And finally, do you think a Nickal vs Chimaev fight could be in the cards in the not too distant future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -