Bo Nickal opens up as massive betting favorite for UFC 282 debut against Jamie Pickett

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is an astronomical betting favorite for his promotional debut.

The former three-time NCAA Division 1 National Champion made his MMA debut earlier this year. After knocking out John Noland at Jorge Masvidal‘s iKON FC 3 in June, Nickal got the call to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series in August.

In that outing against Zachary Borrego, it was effortless for the 26-year-old. Nickal dominated his foe and quickly scored a first-round submission win. Following the win, Dana White controversially declined to give the middleweight a contract and invited him back.

Earlier this week, Bo Nickal scored his third MMA victory and his second win in the Contender Series. The wrestler scored a first-round knockdown of former CFFC champion Donovan Beard and it was over from there. Nickal finished the bout with a triangle choke in round one.

Despite just competing earlier this week, the wrestling champion has his next assignment. Nickal will return at UFC 282 in December and meet UFC veteran Jamie Pickett. A light-heavyweight title bout between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira is expected to headline the pay-per-view.

For his part, ‘The Nightwolf’ has been in the promotion for over two years. After earning his way into the UFC after winning on the Contender Series, Pickett has gone 2-4 in the octagon. He was last knocked out by Denis Tiuliulin at UFC 279 earlier this month.

Despite being the more seasoned MMA fighter, oddsmakers don’t seem to be riding with Jamie Pickett. As first reported by BestFightOdds on Twitter, Nickal has opened as a massive betting favorite over the veteran.

UFC 282:

Bo Nickal (-1800)

Jamie Pickett (+1100)https://t.co/bilGI7ilHO — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) September 29, 2022

Specifically, the wrestler is a mind-boggling -1800 favorite for his UFC debut. For fans hoping for the upset, Pickett is returning as a +1100 underdog. Given Nickal’s hype and performances thus far, there’s a chance the odds only continue to grow.

What do you think about Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett? Who do you think will win? Sound off in the comment section below!

