Ben Rothwell reveals the two favorite moments from his UFC career

Ben Rothwell says two moments stick out from his UFC career.

Rothwell has been fighting professionally since 2001 and was in the UFC from 2009 to 2022. ‘Big Ben’ fought the who’s who of the heavyweight division but says his wins over Alistair Overeem and Josh Barnett are two of his career highlights.

“The two big ones are knocking out Alistair Overeem as a five-to-one underdog and he was a world-class striker and I knocked him out,” Rothwell said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Then, submitting Josh Barnett, who had never been submitted and is known as one of the best grapplers in the world were two big things for me because that’s MMA. I did the grappling and the striking and it set me up to be one of the best in the world in MMA.”

Even though Ben Rothwell has already accomplished a ton in his fighting career he still isn’t done. He’s set to make his BKFC debut on Saturday and believes he still has a lot of good years left in him which is why he isn’t thinking about retiring.

“Thinking about it is a sense a negative, but it is a reality. I’m not totally lost, I know my time is coming but it’s not here yet, that is what I do know. As long as my training partners still say I can fight and I’m performing the way I am and am dangerous and staying healthy, and not slurring, yeah (I’ll keep fighting),” Rothwell concluded. “But, the day is going to come and we will know I’m good. I’m preparing myself with my other businesses and ventures and that day will come but right now with the new opportunity I want to have a good run before I walk away.”

What is your favorite Ben Rothwell memory from his fighting career?

