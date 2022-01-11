Khamzat Chimaev puts Kamaru Usman ‘to sleep’ when they fight, says Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson believes his training partner Khamzat Chimaev is the real deal.

Chimaev burst onto the scene in 2020 as he fought twice in 10 days and then scored a one-punch KO over Gerald Meerschaert. He was later booked to headline a card against Leon Edwards, but due to COVID the fight never came to fruition.

The Swede finally made his return in October and submitted Li Jingliang in the first round.

After the win, many wanted to see Chimaev get a title shot against Kamaru Usman. However, it’s likely he will need one or two more fights, but if he does end up facing Usman, Gustafsson believes Chimaev finishes the champ.

“I think he’d put Kamaru Usman to sleep, honestly. I think if he just touches his chin, it’s a big chance that Kamaru Usman goes to sleep,” Gustafsson said to ESPN. “I like Kamaru Usman, he’s a great champ, and he’s just been breaking records, and it’s a pleasure to see him fight because he’s a very good, technical (fighter). I love his jab and his wrestling, and you can see that he’s on top, Kamaru Usman. But, I just can’t see him take Khamzat’s punches. I can’t see him taking his combinations, when it comes to wrestling, it would be a pleasure to see because it probably would be one of the biggest fights in UFC history when it comes to that part, the technical side of the fight when it comes to wrestling and even striking. I love Usman, he is the champ but I think Chimaev puts him to sleep, honestly.”

Khamzat Chimaev is currently ranked 11th at welterweight but as Alexander Gustafsson says, many already view him as one of the best in the division. Whether or not Chimaev will get a title shot against Usman in the near future is uncertain, but if it happens, it would be massive.

