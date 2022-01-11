Khamzat Chimaev involved in altercation with security at MMA event (Video)

UFC standout Khamzat Chimaev was involved in an altercation with security at a recent MMA event in Sweden.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA), who recently agreed to an April 9th showdown with former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns (see more on that here), was in attendance at a local MMA event in his native Sweden this past weekend.

According to a report from Essentially Sports, Khamzat Chiamev was sitting front row to cheer on one his teammates. When the fight was called off by the referee, ‘Borz’ jumped the rail and made his way toward the cage to protest the stoppage.

Security quickly intervened and as seen below a small scuffle ensued.

Thankfully nothing serious resulted from the incident and cooler heads ultimately prevailed.

Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) last competed at October’s UFC 267 event, where he needed less than a round to dispose of ranked welterweight Li Jingliang. That contest was ‘Borz’ first since September of 2020, where he had scored a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here).

If Chimaev does end up fighting Gilbert Burns on April 9, there is a good chance that a win over ‘Durinho’ could result in a future title shot against reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

That same notion could be applied to Burns, who would be in prime position for a rematch with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ should he defeat ‘Borz’ this Spring.

