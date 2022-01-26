Khamzat Chimaev drops sparring partner with body shot at Tiger Muay Thai (Video)

Khamzat Chimaev, 27, (10-0 MMA) is a rising welterweight star who last appeared at UFC 267 in October 2021, defeating Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) in a first round submission victory by rear-naked choke.

Chimaev has been dominating in the Octagon and many believe he is on his way to becoming a future champion in the sport after going a perfect 4-0 in his young UFC career.

It is rumored that Chimaevs’ next fight will be against the number 2 ranked welterweight contender in Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA). However nothing has been made official by Dana White and company as of the time of this article.

‘Borz’ has begun training at the highly acclaimed Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, Thailand. The gym hosts several prominent competitors including UFC champions Petr Yan, Alexander Volkanovski, and Valentina Shevchenko, just to name a few. Chimaevs is training with some of the best Muay Thai coaches in the world where he will be learning authentic Muay Thai traditions and techniques.

In a recent sparring session in Thailand, Khamzat dropped his partner with a body shot, once again solidifying he is a fighter to contend with. Whether it be taking opponents to the floor, his KO power or landing an intense body shot, he is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

Check out the footage below courtesy of The Mac Life:

Do you believe that ‘Borz’ is on the fast track to UFC champion? Are you excited about the potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!