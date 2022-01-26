Dana White to host a fan Question and Answer Session in the wake of UFC 270

Dana White, UFC President, who has been silent ever since last Saturday’s UFC 270 at the Honda Center in Anaheim will be taking a Q&A session today, January 26th.

UFC 270, the 1st pay-per-view of 2022 saw Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) defeat Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA) in the heavyweight title headliner event. Dana White did not put the belt around the victor and was even absent from the post-fight press conference.

MMA media and fans alike have since been questioning why Dana White was there to put the belt on Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2 MMA) who reclaimed his UFC flyweight title after defeating Brandon Moreno (19-6 MMA) but then seemingly disappeared after the main event.

Adding to the controversy was that the UFC President was not on hand for the press conference, as it’s very unlike Dana White to duck the spotlight.

It is well known that Francis Ngannou has been in a bitter battle with the UFC concerning his contract or lack thereof. Ngannou has made it clear that it’s not all about the money either. To date, there has been no agreement and talks are seemingly at a standstill.

It has also come to light that preceding UFC 270, the UFC apparently threatened to sue Ngannou’s manager, Marquel Martin for being in talks with Jake Pauls’ team concerning a boxing match-up.

The news of the planned Q&A session was announced in a press release, and relayed by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter:

“Per a release, Dana White will be doing a fan Q&A tomorrow night at 8:00 pm ET exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. Questions can be submitted to virtualqa@espnplus.com”

