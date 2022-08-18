Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on.

The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization.

It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter pay in the UFC:

“You have managers that are in the pocket of the UFC that govern a massive umbrella of fighters. UFC uses these two or three managers, we all know who they are…. will never speak up against the UFC. That is the UFC’s monopoly, their mafioso tactics.”

Quarry, who is currently involved in a class action lawsuit against the UFC, and is demanding better pay and welfare for fighters, responded to Rockhold’s quote saying:

In the discovery of our UFC lawsuit we found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered all to gain favor with the UFC as a manager that is "easy" to work with.

"Beloved" managers.

I can't wait for it to be public info. https://t.co/iYPrOyiKHx — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) August 17, 2022

Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) is set to square off with Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) this Saturday night, August 20th, at UFC 281 in a co-main middleweight bout.

The UFC’s former 185lbs champion will be looking to earn his first victory since 2017 when he collides with ‘The Eraser’ this weekend. Rockhold is coming off knockout losses to Yoel Romero and Jan Blachowicz in his most recent efforts.

