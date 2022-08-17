UFC 278 | Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 title fight

In the main event of UFC 278, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Kamaru Usman rematches Leon Edwards. Heading into the fight, Usman is a sizeable -430 favorite while the challenger is a +300 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe it will be ‘And Still’ as Usman is too well-rounded for Edwards and will continue to remain undefeated in the UFC.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2:

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I got Usman on that one.

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: Man, I’m going to go with Usman. I think it will be an exciting fight as Edwards has a lot of tools to challenge Usman but the champ is just too dominant.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: Crazy enough, I actually think Edwards can get it done. I think Usman is just looking past him and Edwards has all the tools to get a decision win.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I just have a weird feeling Edwards will get the upset here as maybe Usman is overlooking him.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: Edwards has earned his way here but Usman has gotten better every fight. When he won the belt I didn’t think he’d be the greatest welterweight ever or get near GSP’s resume, but he keeps evolving and is getting close to that. I think Usman defends his belt again.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I want to see some new blood so I’m going with Edwards.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: Usman is the better fighter and although every reign seems to end at some point I just don’t think Edwards is the person to end it.

Jay Perrin, UFC bantamweight: I think people clown on Leon a little too much. Usman has improved a ton but that fight is a lot closer than people think I think Usman edges out a very close decision. His hands have a long way but his wrestling will be the difference here.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I think Usman will defend his belt, Edwards is really good I just think Usman is better.

David Onama, UFC featherweight: Usman by decision or late stoppage.

Fighters picking Kamaru Usman: Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, Jason Witt, Sam Alvey, Jay Perrin, Devin Clark, David Onama

Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Sean Woodson, Terrance McKinney, Drakkar Klose

Who do you think will win at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman or Leon Edwards?

