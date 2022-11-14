Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (Video)

Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.

It was quite the weekend, as Saturday night saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) defeat and take the title from Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the middleweight main event. It was Pereira who stopped Adesanya via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second into the fifth and final round at Madison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ is now the middleweight champion after only four fights under the UFC banner.

In a video posted to ‘Twitter‘, you can watch former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker’s reaction in live time to the outcome of UFC 281’s main event.

Robert Whittaker watched Pereira beat Adesanya live on stream:#UFC281 pic.twitter.com/zOhY7o0HrH — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) November 13, 2022

Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) lost to Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision back in February of this year at UFC 271. It was to be ‘The Reaper’s’ 2nd loss to ‘The Last Stylebender’ as the two first met in October of 2019 at UFC 243.

Whittaker most recently got in the Octagon with Marvin Vettori (18-6 MMA) in September of this year and won via unanimous decision.

Prior to the Adesanya vs Pereira bout, Whittaker had predicted it would be a close fight, but in the end he thought Adesanya could pull out the victory. It was not to be, as Pereira now holds a record of 3 wins – 0 losses against Adesanya, two of those victories in kickboxing.

The 31-year-old Whittaker is now preparing for his next battle inside the cage with Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) which is scheduled to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on February 11th, 2023 at UFC 284.

Does UFC 281 impact Robert Whittaker? It could, as if he can beat Paulo Costa this February, he may have an opportunity to call for a title shot against Pereira. However, the Australian may also want a rematch with Adesanya as well.

Were you watching this past weekend? Were you surprised that Pereira defeated Adesanya?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

