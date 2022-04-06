Khamzat Chimaev blasts “b***h” Colby Covington, doubts he would fight him: “He’s going to go to the cops”

Khamzat Chimaev has his eye on Colby Covington should he get past Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

With Kamaru Usman likely to face Leon Edwards next, Chimaev says he wouldn’t be opposed to fighting once more and believes Covington would make sense as that opponent. The two have trash-talked one another in the past which is why Chimaev wants it to happen. However, he doesn’t think ‘Chaos’ would accept the fight.

“I will be happy if they do that (fight with Covington) but I don’t think so. That guy (won’t) want to fight me. He’s going to go to the cops,” Chimaev said at UFC 273 media day. “He’s going to go to the cops, call the cops. Dana White will be in jail if they make that fight. He talks too much in the media and then when he sees the face-to-face, he goes to the cops. He’s not that guy. To me, if I’m honest, the UFC has to kick him out. He’s a b***h.”

Although Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think Colby Covington would fight him it would surely equate to a massive fight for the promotion. It could easily serve as the co-main event to Usman-Edwards 2 and the winner would get the next title shot.

Yet, Chimaev believes after he dominates Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, ‘Chaos’ will run from that fight. If that does happen, he says the goal then turns to fighting for the belt and proving what he already knows, and that is that he is the best in the division.

“They have to give me that title. I want to smash everyone. They have to give me that title if I smash everyone. Who is going to be next? I don’t care,” Chimaev said.

In order for any of that to happen, Chimaev will need to beat Burns on Saturday night in Jacksonville.

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington?