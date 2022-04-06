Alexander Volkanovski reveals goal to move to lightweight by the end of 2022

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed his plans to move to lightweight sooner rather than later.

‘The Great’ is currently set to face Chan Sung Jung this weekend at UFC 273. If he retains his UFC featherweight title, he’s expected to face Max Holloway for a trilogy bout. The two were originally scheduled to fight already, but ‘Blessed’ was forced out of the third installment due to injury.

Following that potential trilogy bout with Holloway though, there’s not much left at featherweight. With that in mind, Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he would ideally like to fight at lightweight soon. Furthermore, he’d prefer to take a fight up in weight as soon as this year.

The UFC featherweight champion has previously noted that he would like to fight up in weight before. Volkanovski has fought at lightweight previously and actually began his career up at welterweight. He’s previously teased that he’d return to that weight to fight Conor McGregor.

Alexander Volkanovski discussed his future in an interview with Yahoo Sports. ‘The Great’ made it clear he doesn’t want to look past Jung, but he’d like to fight at 155-pounds soon.

“It’s definitely obviously a question that people ask me a lot [fighting at lightweight]. And it’s something that I definitely look into. But it’s not something that I, you know, I’m thinking I am going to do next fight or anything. I’m planning to stay busy this year. I don’t know if lightweight is in the picture this year, but I want three fights this year. I’m not looking past Zombie but at the same time, I am, because I am confident in myself. I want a few big ones this year and look, if later this year that lightweight fight happens, if not next year, I definitely want to do something like that.”

What do you think about Alexander Volkanovski moving to lightweight? Do you think he defeats Chan Sung Jung this weekend?