Khabib Nurmagomedov shares dismal forecast for Conor McGregor following UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Conor McGregor’s best days are over following his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor squared off with Poirier for a second time in the headliner of last month’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi. Despite promising another first round finish of ‘The Diamond’, things did not pan out as planned for the Irishman.

After weathering an early barrage, Dustin Poirier was able to turn the tide in his favor thanks to some nasty low kicks and ended up putting Conor McGregor with punches in round two.

The setback marked McGregor’s second in his past three fights, as he was previously submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Despite his recent rough stretch, the former two-division UFC champion in McGregor is vowing to return better than ever in his next Octagon appearance.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) does not share that same enthusiasm. ‘The Eagle’ recently sat down with ACA fighter Magomed Ismailov, where he shared the following dismal forecast for McGregor’s future.

“Never. There is no way that a man can be at the peak for two times,” Khabib said of Conor (via MMAMania). “I’m not (just) talking about him. What I mean is, a man can’t have two primes. A team could do it. For example, Real Madrid did this a few times in a row. Teams may have this. But we’re talking about us. And one man, on his own, cannot have this (peak form twice).”

This is not the first time that Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted a rough future for one of his rivals. ‘The Eagle’ previously told reporters that Tony Ferguson “would never be the same” following his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

