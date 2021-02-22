Former UFC fighter Markus Perez details recent sparring session with Jake Paul

Former UFC fighter Markus Perez detailed a recent sparring session he had with Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming boxing match with Ben Asken.

Perez was recently among the latest round of UFC roster cuts. Following his recent loss to Dalcha Lungiambula on Fight Island in January, Perez asked the UFC matchmakers to cut him and let him go back down to the minor leagues to work on his game. With a 2-5 record in the UFC and a three-fight losing skid to end his run in the Octagon, the matchmakers decided to release “Maluko” from the roster. But while he might not be on the UFC roster anymore, Perez has already landed a gig as a sparring partner for Paul. Check out the photo that Perez posted on Instagram after a recent sparring session with Paul in Florida.

BOXE SPARRING DAY WITH A YOUTUBER @jakepaul … THANK YOU GUYS FOR GOOD RECEPTION hey @benaskren … take care

Speaking to AG Fight, Perez gave more details about his sparring session with Paul.

“(Paul) is new, he has two boxing matches, so he’s starting, you can’t see much and he hasn’t caught a tough guy yet. I am not a boxer, I am kung fu, I like to kick and I trained boxing for a short time with Gabriel de Oliveira, at American Top Team. He will fight with (Askren) who is a grappler, he’s not even a striker, but he has to see what the guy will take, his head as it will be,” Perez said of Paul vs. Askren.

“From what I saw from our sparring, he will want to make a game of scoring. I did it slowly, his coaches asked me not to accelerate and I didn’t even wear a helmet, he was wearing a ten-ounce glove and I was wearing a 16. I played with it, took the wave. It was very quiet. If it was a fight I would have gone for a walk. Actually, I was the one who provoked Paul. I laughed, took the wave, played. He got mad at me and came to take my head off. I looked to the side because I was punching a lot. His corners got mad at me. If you put two provocateurs, we see who the leader is. He’s a YouTuber and I’m a fighter. He’s coming now.”

