Henry Cejudo issues challenge to Dana White, willing to bet the house that his ‘Rent A Chumps’ wouldn’t last 2 rounds

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo continues to taunt Dana White by taking shots at some of the promotions champions.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA) retired from mixed martial arts immediately following his second round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. The victory had marked Henry’s sixth in a row and first career defense of his bantamweight title.

“I’m happy with my career,” Henry Cejudo said. “I’ve done enough in the sport. I want to walk away and enjoy myself. I’m 33 years old. I have a girl now, watching me from back home. Since I was 11, I’ve sacrificed my life to get to where I was tonight. I’m retiring tonight. Uncle Dana [UFC president Dana White], thank you. Everybody here, thank you so much.”

Despite seeming content with his retirement early on, ‘Triple C’ has since been flirting with the idea of a comeback. Cejudo initially told Dana White that he would end his retirement for a featherweight title fight with reigning division champion Alex Volkanovski.

Unfortunately for Henry Cejudo, the UFC boss did not seem to interested in that fight and so ‘Triple C’ began targeting champions Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

In his most recent jab, Cejudo targeted all three of the UFC’s lighter weight champions, suggesting none would survive two rounds with him in the cage.

https://twitter.com/HenryCejudo/status/1363657306290978816

“Yo @danawhite why don’t you line up all your Rent A Chumps at 125, 135 and 145. I bet the house that neither one of them would make it past two rounds with Triple C! #justsaying” – Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

All three of the champions Henry Cejudo called out currently have their next opponents lined up. Alex Volkanovski is set to take on Brian Ortega at UFC 260. Petr Yan will look to earn his first career title defense against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259, and Deiveson Figueiredo is set to rematch Brandon Moreno later this summer.

