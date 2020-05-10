Khabib Nurmagomedov sends classy message to Tony Ferguson: “When your son grow up, he’ll be proud with you”

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sent a classy message to Tony Ferguson, wishing his rival’s family well after Ferguson lost at UFC 249.

Ferguson suffered a one-sided beatdown at the hands and legs of Justin Gaethje on Saturday night, as Gaethje turned on the volume late in the fifth round and earned a late TKO stoppage. The loss snapped the 12-fight win streak for Ferguson and all but guarantees we won’t see him fight Nurmagomedov anytime soon after the pair’s five previous encounters have been wiped out due to various factors.

On Sunday the day after the fight, Nurmagomedov took to social media to send a classy message of hope and well wishes to Ferguson and his family. Here’s what “The Eagle” wrote on his Twitter.

Whatever happened is in the past. Heads up Tony, I hope everything is good with you and your family. When your son grow up, he’ll be proud with you. @TonyFergusonXT — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

It’s about as classy of a message as Nurmagomedov can send to someone, so despite suffering his first defeat in seven years at UFC 249, Ferguson can at least take some positive vibes from this Tweet. Say what you want about either fighter and their rivalry, but this is all class, and shows what a brotherhood these fighters have despite their rivalries.

What’s next for Nurmagomedov after UFC 249 is a date against Gaethje to try and unify the lightweight belts. As for Ferguson, who knows at this point. It’s unfair and sad that Ferguson never got the chance to fight Nurmagomedov for the real title, but he lost fair and square to Gaethje and has now lost his spot in the lightweight pecking order. Still, another couple wins and Ferguson should be right back in the mix.

