Videos | Top 5 Submissions: UFC 41 – UFC 50

Below, check out videos of the top five submissions from UFC 41 to UFC 50, featuring BJ Penn tapping out Matt Hughes at UFC 46.

In our latest series here at BJPenn.com “Top 5 Submissions” we take a look at the most lethal submissions from the fourth block of UFC events. These submissions all took place from 2003 to 2004, and they feature numerous future UFC Hall of Famers in their early days. Keep in mind there are many other submissions deserving of the list, but we had to choose just five.

UFC 44: Nick Diaz def. Jeremy Jackson (R3, 2:04)

Nick Diaz made his UFC debut at UFC 44 in September 2003, taking on rival Jeremy Jackson. The two had previously fought twice on the regional scene with the pair splitting the pair of bouts. At UFC 44, Diaz won the trilogy 2-1 when he submitted Jackson in the third round with an armbar.

UFC 46: BJ Penn def. Matt Hughes via rear-naked choke (R1, 4:37)

With the UFC welterweight title on the line, our very own BJ Penn took on Matt Hughes in the co-main event of UFC 46 in January 2004. Despite being undersized for the weight class, Penn pulled off one of the best wins of his career when he submitted Hughes with a rear-naked choke in the first round to become the new UFC welterweight champion.

UFC 48: Frank Mir def. Tim Sylvia (R1, 0:50)

Frank Mir and Tim Sylvia met at UFC 48 in June 2004 with the vacant UFC heavyweight title on the line. In one of the most infamous stoppages in UFC history, Mir tapped Sylvia out with an armbar breaking his arm in the process.

UFC 50: Matt Hughes def. Georges St-Pierre (R1, 4:59)

At UFC 50 in October 2004, Matt Hughes handed Georges St-Pierre the first loss of his carer when he tapped the fellow legend out with an armbar at the last second of the first round. It’s still to this day only one of two losses for GSP in his entire career.

UFC 50: Ivan Salaverry def. Tony Fryklund (R1, 1:36)

On the prelims of UFC 50, Ivan Salaverry and Tony Fryklund met in a contested that featured the famous body triangle tapout. It’s still to this day one of the most unique submissions ever achieved inside the Octagon, as this method of finish rarely occurs.

What is your favorite submission from UFC 41 to UFC 50?