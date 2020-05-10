Jon Jones seemingly takes another jab at Anthony Smith while reacting to Justin Gaethje’s victory at UFC 249

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took another jab at Anthony Smith while sharing his reaction to Justin Gaethje defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Gaethje squared off with Ferguson for the promotions interim lightweight title in the headliner of last night’s pay-per-view event. The result was a spectacular performance from ‘The Highlight’, who battered ‘El Cucuy’ with strikes for the better portion of five rounds before the referee mercifully stepped in to call a stop to the contest.

Like many of us, Jon Jones was very impressed with Justin Gaethje’s performance at UFC 249.

The promotions reigning light heavyweight kingpin took to Twitter with the following reaction to Gaethje’s efforts, while seemingly taking a jab at his previous opponent Anthony Smith.

Damn, beat that man like he broke into the wrong house — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 10, 2020

“Damn, beat that man like he broke into the wrong house.”

If you recall, Anthony Smith had to fend off a home invader last month at his residence in Utah. ‘Lionheart’ described the incident as one of the “toughest fights of his life”.

Shortly after the Smith home invasion story was made public, Jon Jones took to social media where he insinuated that things would have gone very differently had the invader chose his home over Smith’s.

Those comments did not sit well with the former light heavyweight title challenger, who proceeded to put ‘Bones’ on blast for his remarks.

As seen in the above tweet, Jon Jones once again referenced a home invasion while reacting to Justin Gaethje’s beatdown of Tony Ferguson.

Anthony Smith has yet to react to the most recent jab from Jones, but one can expect a rebuttal will come shortly.

Smith and Jones collided back at UFC 235 in March of 2019, with ‘Bones’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

What do you think of Jon Jones latest jab at former opponent Anthony Smith? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 10, 2020