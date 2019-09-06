Khabib Nurmagomedov says potential fight with Georges St-Pierre would have to be at lightweight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to defend his lightweight title this weekend against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242. Yet, the fight he continues to get asked about the most is a scrap with Georges St-Pierre.

Although St-Pierre retired, he has mentioned he wants to fight the undefeated champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, the Russian says if the fight is to happen, it has to be at lightweight. He will not move up in weight or meet ‘GSP’ in the middle.

“I never talk to the UFC about Georges St-Pierre and they never ask me. I think it is a great matchup against him. He is one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in MMA,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said at the UFC 242 open workouts. “I don’t know [if the fight will happen] because he is retired. If he wants to come back and fight me he has to cut weight and come to [the] lightweight division. I don’t want to fight with him at 165-pound division or welterweight. He moves down [to lightweight] if he wants to fight me. I would move on and I am gonna fight with other opponents.”

Right now, it seems unlikely this fight happen. Georges St-Pierre has remained adamant he is retired and recently said the competition part of his life is over. But, there is a good chance if the UFC offered the Canadian, Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title, the fight could still happen and be one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

For this fight to have any chance to happen, Khabib Nurmagomedov must first beat Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242. If he does that, he improves to 28-0 and shows he is arguably the greatest fighter of all-time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/5/2019.