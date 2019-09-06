UFC 242 weigh-in results: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier hit their marks

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier both made weight for their anticipated UFC 242 lightweight title fight.

The Dagestani undisputed champion Nurmagomedov hit the 155-pound mark when he weighed in this Friday Morning in Abu Dhabi. Shortly thereafter, the interim champ Poirier did as well.

Nurmagomedov has struggled with weight cutting in the past. His previously scheduled fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 had to be cancelled because of weight-cutting complications. The process of extreme dehydration to cut weight resulted in Nurmagomedov being be rushed to the hospital at 4 am. He was not able to recover in time to fight.

There was a fear that Nurmagomedov would suffer the same fate in Abu Dhabi, but the fighter seemed composed during weigh-ins. Watch the full weigh-in video here (courtesy of BT Sport):

Poirier claimed the interim lightweight title in a fight with Max Holloway earlier this year. He is looking to do the same again and steal victory from the current undisputed champion, Nurmagomedov.

With 24 hours to go until the bout, both fighters will be looking to sufficiently rehydrate.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be facing Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 at The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Edson Barboza will be rematching Paul Felder in the co-main event. Meanwhile Nurmagomedov’s teammate, Islam Makhachev will be taking on Davi Ramos in a lightweight bout, while Mairbek Taisumov takes on Diego Ferreira. The main card also features a heavyweight fight between Shamil Abdurakhimov and Curtis Blaydes.

Here are the full weigh-in results for UFC 242 (via MMA Junkie):

The Main Card | 2:00 pm ET on pay-per-view

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. interim champ Dustin Poirier (155) – for lightweight title

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Paul Felder (155)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Davi Ramos (156)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (257) vs. Curtis Blaydes (251)

Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (156)

The Prelims | 12:00 pm ET on FX

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Andrea Lee (126)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (146)

Liana Jojua (134.5) vs. Sarah Moras (138)*

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Teemu Packalen (156)

The Early Prelims | 10:15 pm ET on ESPN+

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Takashi Sato (171)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Nordine Taleb (170)

Omari Akhmedov (186) vs. Zak Cummings (185.5)

Don Madge (155) vs. Fares Ziam (155)

* Moras missed women’s bantamweight limit by two pounds; fined 20 percent of purse.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/6/2019.