Chael Sonnen worries Khabib Nurmagomedov will miss weight for UFC 242

This weekend, in the main event of UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov will attempt to defend the UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier. His more imminent battle, however, will be with the scale. The champion has missed the lightweight limit in the past, and MMA analyst Chael Sonnen worries he might do so again.

“If you’re in Vegas, or you’ve got a line on a sportsbook and you want to place some outside action on this fight, you should place it in one place and one place only: Khabib Nurmagomedov to make weight,” Sonnen said on his podcast.

“Khabib to make weight,” he continued. “That’s the bet right there. If what I’m saying is true, if Khabib has not been training the same because he’s been out for a year, if Khabib lives in Dagestan and trains in San Jose, if he’s got any kind of the rise like everybody else does where when something great happens to him [and he thinks] ‘I don’t need to work as hard, and I’ve got this one figured out, and I just beat the biggest star, so beating a guy lower ranked than him that he lost to, I got this all figured out.’ Guys, you’re dealing with a man who’s missed weight one, two, three, four times — while fighting three times a year. How there is no dialogue that we’re going to have some drama getting Khabib to the scale when he hasn’t been in there since 2018… I’m just telling you, it does surprise me.”

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has not actually missed weight four times in the UFC, he has failed to miss his mark previously, and was also once forced out of a fight due to weight cutting complications. Do you think he’ll make weight at the UFC 242 weighs in tomorrow? Let us know in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/4/2019.