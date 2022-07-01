Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Michael Jordan is the celebrity he would like to fight most: “Do you want to know why?”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has named Michael Jordan as the celebrity he would want to fight if given the opportunity to do so.

It’s well known within the mixed martial arts community that Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best to ever do it, but within the landscape of sport in general, there are many contenders from across the globe who could claim to be in the overall GOAT conversation.

One of the big ones is Michael Jordan, the six-time NBA champion who helped grow the sport of basketball to unprecedented levels throughout the course of his time in the game.

So, when Khabib was asked ahead of the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony about which celebrity he’d fight if he had the chance, many were surprised to hear Jordan come out of his mouth.

“Michael Jordan, do you want to know why? Because I think I could take him down!”

We all know that Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired from MMA and has been for almost two years now, but it’s not as if fans would be angry to see him return one day – even if it was in some kind of exhibition format.

Alas, Dagestan’s greatest sporting son seems pretty happy with where he’s at in his life, and why wouldn’t he be?

He was able to defeat some of the best of the best during his time as UFC lightweight champion and although there are a few interesting challenges out there, most notably Charles Oliveira, he seems more intent on helping Islam Makhachev become the champ later this year.

Were you surprised to hear Michael Jordan be the name that Khabib said? If he was to return to the UFC tomorrow, what kind of fights would you want to see ‘The Eagle’ take and do you think he could remain undefeated?