Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he’s picking Alex Volkanovksi to defeat Max Holloway for a third time at UFC 276

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he’s picking Alex Volkanovski to defeat Max Holloway in their trilogy fight.

It will be Alex Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) vs Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) at UFC 276 on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Volkanovski is coming into the match with a very impressive 21 wins in a row, his latest being against Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA) at UFC 273 in April of this year.

Holloway has won his last 2 fights, against Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) and Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA) respectively. Prior to those matches, ‘Blessed’ lost to Volkanovski at UFC 251 by split decision and at UFC 245 by unanimous decision. The former featherweight champion is hoping it will be third time lucky at UFC 276.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In speaking with the ‘UFC’, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained why he’s predicting a win for Volkanovski saying (h/t MMAJUNKIE):

“About Holloway-Volkanovski, I must say I’m really impressed with Volkanovski about his last couple of performances. I like Max Holloway. I like him. This is nothing personal, but I think Volkanovski’s going to defend his title. It’s a question: how? Who knows. But I see he (stays busier), fights all the time, experience – maybe experience. Like a little bit more fire. I feel he has a little bit more fire than Max Holloway.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, 33, (29-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254 in October of 2020.

It was on March 18th of 2021 that UFC President Dana White confirmed on ‘Instagram’ that the lightweight champion ‘The Eagle’ had officially retired.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Since retiring Nurmagomedov purchased Gorilla Fighting Championship for $1M and rebranded it Eagle Fight Club – Eagle FC.

Will you be watching Volkanovski vs Holloway on July 2? Do you agree with Khabib’s pick that Volkanovski will beat Holloway for the third time?

Share you thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!