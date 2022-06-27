Bob Sapp claims nobody would be talking about Mike Tyson if it wasn’t for him: “He is scared because of how I look and how big I am”

Bob Sapp is claiming that nobody would be talking about Mike Tyson if it wasn’t for him.

Sapp is an American MMA, kickboxer, professional wrestler, actor, and former American football player. ‘The Beast’ is currently under contract with Rizin Fighting Federation.

Rumour has it that Mike Tyson is looking for another opponent in the ring – will it be Logan Paul, Evander Holyfield or perhaps Tyson Fury? According to Bob Sapp – ‘Iron Mike’ is too scared to fight him.

Tyson sports a record 50 wins and 6 losses, with 44 knockouts.

During an interview with ‘MMAnytt‘, Bob Sapp spoke of Mike Tyson and credited himself for bringing the 55 year old out of retirement saying:

“We first got involved in 2003 in Las Vegas, Bob Sapp said about his history with Mike Tyson. There was some pushing and shoving when I met him at the Bellagio. I am responsible for bringing him out of retirement. It’s impossible for anyone to be a Mike Tyson fan without them being a Bob Sapp fan, because I’m the guy that brought him out of retirement! Nobody would be talking about him at all if it wasn’t for me!”

Apparently Bob Sapp was going to be Mike Tyson’s original opponent after coming out of retirement. That was not be be, as Tyson ended up fighting Roy Jones Jr. upon his return in November 2020. Speaking about the fight that wasn’t and claiming Tyson is too scared to fight him, Sapp continued:

“They decided to draw up some scheme in which they decided to circumvent me because (Tyson) is very scared to fight me. I got him from 10 million to 20 million and then the price raised to 50 million, and we ended up selling at 30 million dollars with the PPV that would take it up to 50 million. However, it never worked out because Azheem (Tyson’s manager/brother-in-law) wanted millions of dollars to go straight to his pocket, and then with Tyson being so scared and all, these price increases came after he saw a picture of what I looked like.”

Bob Sapp continued:

“The guy is truly truly truly scared. We understand that he is scared because of how I look and how big I am. That’s kind of f**ked up, but I understand that because all of these other guys are also scared.”

Finishing Sapp spoke about those who want to fight him and those who are running in the opposite direction saying:

“Let’s talk about all the pros that have called me out, ones that are scared: Mike Tyson, Thor from Game of Thrones, Shaquille O’Neal and Evander Holyfield. But we couldn’t understand what (Holyfield) was saying because he is punch drunk and is mumbling all the time. We don’t know if he accepted the offer or denied it because we couldn’t understand what he was saying! It was too dangerous to bring him into the ring because he is too punch drunk!”

Bob Sapp made it clear that there is still a score to settle with Mike Tyson and he wants to make it happen finishing:

“We have gotten so many offers it is ridiculous. We are discussing how big this is gonna get! Bob Sapp vs Mike Tyson here in Thailand – Let’s go!”

Would you like to see a Bob Sapp vs Mike Tyson fight?

