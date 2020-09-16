Donald Cerrone expects to finish Niko Price but is focused on “having fun”

Donald Cerrone is looking to snap his losing streak while having some fun in the process.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 11, Cerrone is remaining at welterweight to battle Niko Price. Many are expecting this fight to be the Fight of the Night or for one of them to get a Performance of the Night. Both Cerrone and Price like to strike and are always in entertaining fights, but for “Cowboy” he is confident he will get the stoppage win.

“This one is for me, I don’t care about all the people online, what they have to say,” Cerrone said on a vlog on his YouTube channel. “This is all about me going out there and having fun for myself. With Niko, I’m going for the finish, it is what I plan on doing.”

Donald Cerrone is coming off a controversial decision loss to Anthony Pettis at UFC 249. It was a very close fight but many thought Cowboy did enough to win. Before that, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Conor McGregor after being finished by Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

Before the losing skid, Cerrone had beaten Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez in his return to lightweight to put him into the top-five. Since the losses, Cowboy has gone back up to 170-pounds and has been put in this fun fights.

Niko Price, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 249. He is just 2-3 in his last five but has been competitive in most of them. The fan-favorite will always take one to give one but has been finished in all four of his career losses.

Cerrone vs. Price has fireworks written all over it and it should be a fun one for the fans. Yet, Cowboy also plans on having fun in there.

Do you think Donald Cerrone will finish Niko Price?