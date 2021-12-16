Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Eagle FC will not feature any women’s divisions: “Not many good (female) fighters, only like five or six of them”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why his promotion ‘Eagle FC’ will not feature any women’s divisions.

Speaking with media members at a promotional press conference Wednesday in Miami, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA), discussed a number of topics including his new 165 lb weight division.

After boasting about how many fighters will be attracted to ‘Eagle FC’ with the new 165 lb weight class, Khabib Nurmagomedov was questioned why his promotion does not currently feature any women’s fighters or divisions. His response:

“I am like, we can watch what Julianna Pena did with Amanda Nunes [at UFC 269]. But Julianna Pena, she’s not like greatness or something like that. She just beat Amanda Nunes like [on the day]. We can watch and not many good [female] fighters all around the world. There are only like five or six of them. And so we will wait and see.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Eagle FC’ will make its debut on US soil on January 28.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring decorated kickboxer Tyrone Spong taking on MMA veteran Sergei Kharitonov.

Also featured on the fight card will be the return of former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans.

As for Khabib Nurmagomedov, ‘The Eagle’ of course retired from mixed martial arts following his successful title defense over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in September of 2020.

The Dagestan native has since turned his attention to developing fellow fighters, including the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib’s cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov.

