Askar Askarov issues bold challenge to Kai Kara-France: “Let’s see if anybody from your country can beat anyone from Dagestan”

UFC flyweight Askar Askarov has issued a challenge, as well as a slight dig, to Kai Kara-France and City Kickboxing.

After years of the 125-pound division been seen as the weakest in the UFC, there’s a new uprising of stars that are making flyweight as exciting as ever. Two men who are hoping to continue playing a key role in that are Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France.

Askarov currently holds an unbeaten 14-0-1 record in professional mixed martial arts whereas Kara-France is coming off the back of two knockout wins, including a triumph over Cody Garbrandt.

In a recent tweet, Askarov stepped outside of his comfort zone and issued a fun challenge to Kara-France.

@kaikarafrance I want to give you a chance to fight contender fight I am number 2 you are number 6 let’s see if anybody from your country can beat anyone from Dagestan we all know what happened last time — Askar Askarov (@askar_mma) December 15, 2021

Askarov is, of course, referring to the fact that Islam Makhachev decisively beat Dan Hooker when the pair met on Fight Island back at UFC 267.

At this moment in time the primary focus at the top of the flyweight division is on the title, with Brandon Moreno being set to clash with Deiveson Figueiredo next month at UFC 270 in their trilogy showdown. Alas, it’s always important to keep things moving and these two could genuinely be the next in line for a title shot – which makes a number one contender eliminator fight all the more intriguing.

Who do you think is more deserving of a shot at the UFC flyweight championship: Askar Askarov or Kai Kara-France? Will we see these two square off next year for the right to fight the Moreno/Figueiredo 3 winner? Let us know your thoughts on the current state of play at flyweight down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!