Ray Borg issues lengthy statement after being released by the UFC

Ray Borg has opened up on his UFC release.

Borg was cut from the promotion following him pulling out of his August 1 fight against Nathan Maness. Borg has dealt with a ton of problems from a sick child to weight cut issues. So, after pulling out of another fight, the Las Vegas-based promotion decided to cut the former flyweight title challenger.

“I guess it’s time to break some silence. 6 wild years with the UFC, I have experienced some highs and lows during this time,” Ray Borg wrote. “Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard and Dana white have actually treated me insanely good and have given me so many chances to get my shit together and i failed to do so. Over the last 2 1/2 years my wife and I have gone threw so much, so much that most people couldn’t even understand how we get through the day. From our first born child being at risk everyday for brain surgery, to having to gain custody of a very troubled 8 year old little girl.

“Unfortunately I have let all these struggles effect me during some of the most important times in my career. I am gutted to part ways with the ufc but I am also grateful for all the cool experiences I have taken part of over the years,” Borg continued. “I have some physiological shit I need to figure out before I know what my next move is, so this is not a goodbye post but rather a temporary pause until I can come back better. Just want to thank my team for standing with me threw all this and having my back, also want to thank my manger Ali for always having my back, no matter how hard it has been he has always been there for me. I’ll be back.”

Ray Borg is just 27-years-old so it would not be a surprise to see him back in the UFC down the line. Or, perhaps a promotion like the PFL or Bellator will sign the former UFC title challenger.

What do you think is next for Ray Borg?