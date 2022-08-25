Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went.

Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.

It has been a troubling time for Velasquez, so with that, his longtime teammate in Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently had the chance to talk to him. According to Nurmagomedov, he says the call was a good one and Cain is still in high spirits.

“Yes, just before the flight I had a phone call with him for 5-7 minutes. If I’m not mistaken, they only get one phone call from jail per day. I know that he talks to his kids, to his family. I got 5-7 minutes or so to have a word with Cain. I was surprised that he manages to hold himself in high spirits,” Nurmagomedov said of Velasquez in an interview with Red Corner MMA (via MMANews). “We talked, we even laughed a bit, we discussed some details of his case. Although I’m not going to reveal those…it is what it is. God chose to test him in this way – in this particular place at that particular moment. And he has to go through this.”

As of right now, Cain Velasquez is set for a pre-trial hearing on September 26. Along with that, an August 29 motion hearing was also set for Velasquez. That hearing will be held in camera (in private chambers).

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov opening up on his conversation with Cain Velasquez?