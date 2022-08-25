Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell responds to Jorge Masvidal’s call for a title shot: “Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also”

Leon Edwards’s coach Dave Lovell doesn’t think Jorge Masvidal is anywhere near a title shot.

Edwards and Masvidal of course have a history due to the three-piece and a soda incident, and from previously being booked to fight at UFC 269 before ‘Gamebred’ was forced out with an injury. With that, after Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become the UFC’s new welterweight champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting to make the fight finally happen, despite being on a three-fight losing skid.

If Edwards vs. Masvidal does happen it would be a massive fight, but Edwards’ coach doesn’t think it will happen next.

“Leon has been climbing the hill for a long time, as you know,” Lovell said about Edwards-Usman to MMAJunkie (via Sportskeeda). “And he’s tried to reach the top and he’s been knocked back, knocked back, knocked back. But now he’s climbed to the top. He can be the one at the top of the mountain knocking back people. Well, you can stand at the back of the line, Mr. Masvidal, for starters.”

advertisement - continue reading below

Although Lovell told Masvidal to wait at the back of the line, he does think Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal will happen eventually. He knows ‘Gamebred’s’ time will come and Edwards’ entire team is looking forward to the day they can beat him up.

“Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also,” Lovell said about Edwards-Masvidal. “But we’ll pick it on our terms, the same way you told Leon ‘Wait at the back of the line.’ Well, you wait now, mate, because Leon’s on the top of the hill.”

As of right now, there is no word on when Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 will happen but both men have said they want it soon. It likely will take place in the first quarter of 2023 and will happen in the UK. After that, if Edwards wins again, perhaps the Masvidal fight happens.

What do you make of Leon Edwards’ coach ripping Jorge Masvidal?

advertisement - continue reading below