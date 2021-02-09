Kevin Lee claims he and Tony Ferguson are going to “run it back”

Kevin Lee appears interested in having a rematch with Tony Ferguson.

With Tony Ferguson on a two-fight losing streak and frankly being dominated in both fights, many wondered what would be next for him. There is no question he will take a step down in terms of the rankings and Kevin Lee is interested in having the rematch.

Me and @TonyFergusonXT gonna run it back https://t.co/QFsLxk0ikw — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) February 6, 2021

Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson fought back at UFC 216 with the former interim lightweight title. Early on, Lee had success but he started to slow down, which could have been caused by his staph infection, and Ferguson ended up submitting him with a triangle choke in the third round.

Although Ferguson clearly won the first fight, the rematch with Kevin Lee does make some sense. Both men have struggled as of late and both need a win. The winner would then go on to get a top-five guy while the loser would likely become a gatekeeper.

Lee last fought back at UFC Brasilia where he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira. Following the defeat, he claimed he may not fight for a year. So, if that was the case, this injury will not take any time away from Lee inside the Octagon.

Before the loss to Oliveira, Lee had scored a highlight-reel knockout win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 in his return to lightweight. He has also started to work under Firas Zahabi at TriStar in Montreal which he has credited with helping him out mentally.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak after being dominated in back-to-back fights by Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Before the losses, “El Cucuy” was on a 12-fight winning streak with wins over Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Donald Cerrone, and Rafael dos Anjos among others.

Would you like to see Kevin Lee vs. Tony Ferguson 2?