Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals new meeting with Dana White, says lightweight division “needs to go on”

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed he has a new meeting with Dana White, and suggested the lightweight division “needs to go on.”

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement last fall following a submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, but he left open the door for a return pending the outcome of UFC 257’s main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. White was angling hard for Nurmagomedov to have a big-money rematch with McGregor, but once Poirier knocked him out and ended all hopes of it happening anytime soon, the Russian told White that he doesn’t see any challengers out there for him. As good as Poirier is, Nurmagomedov already finished him.

With little in the way of fresh challenges out there for Nurmagomedov at 155lbs, and with a superfight against Georges St-Pierre not happening anytime soon, there is the sense that Nurmagomedov could make his retirement official in the coming days. On Monday, the champion spoke to Match TV about his current plans. Nurmagomedov said that he is meeting with White at the end of the month and agreed that the lightweight division “needs to go on.” Additionally, Nurmagomedov said that Poirier deserves to be champion (via Bruno Massami).

In an interview with Match TV, UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed he scheduled a new meeting with Dana White at the end of this month. He accepts any decision but he thinks the division needs to go on. Also, he agrees about @DustinPoirier deserves to be a Champion. pic.twitter.com/vocvt6m3pc — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) February 9, 2021

It’s fully expected that Nurmagomedov will tell White at that meeting that he is officially set to retire from MMA, but you know the UFC president will do everything in his power to get Nurmagomedov to fight again. Based on these comments, however, it sounds like “The Eagle” has made up his mind and is ready to give way and let Poirier run the division while he steps away from the sport.

What do you think the outcome of this meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White will be?