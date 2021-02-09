Jon Jones throws shade at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya with ‘most wins in UFC title bouts’ list

UFC legend Jon Jones threw shade at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya with his post of the ‘most wins in UFC title bouts’ list.

Fans and media are always debating who the greatest fighter of all time is, and all three of Jones, Nurmagomedov, and Adesanya are often at the top of their lists. Many consider Jones to be at the very top of the list because of his incredible UFC record in title fights. Bones is 14-0, 1 NC in UFC title fights, which far exceeds Nurmagomedov’s 4-0 record and Adesanya’s 4-0 record. All of those title defenses are one of the main arguments Jones backers make about his GOAT status. Nevertheless, there are many who think Nurmagomedov and Adesanya are better.

Taking to his social media on Monday, Jones threw shade at both Nurmagomedov and Adesanya. The former UFC light heavyweight champion shared a list of 10 fighters with the most UFC title defenses and suggested that if your favorite fighter isn’t on the list, then maybe you should find a new one. Of course, both Nurmagomedov and Adesanya are absent. Take a look at what Jones Tweeted.

If you consider your favorite fighter the best and he’s not on this list, slap yourself. Have a great week. pic.twitter.com/vkr2HKSQC6 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 8, 2021

Jones certainly has a point. Nurmagomedov and Adesanya have both been utterly dominant in the Octagon, but they simply do not have the same number of title defenses that many of the all-time greats have. That’s not to say both men don’t deserve to be highly praised, as they are both amazing talents. But Jones has a point here about the title defenses. Then again, opponents of Jones would point to his run-ins with the law and with his drug-testing problems as reasons why he isn’t the GOAT, either. Ultimately, it’s a very subjective question to answer, with no right and wrong answer, but the title defense argument is a strong one.

