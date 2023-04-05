Kevin Holland “unfortunately” believes Colby Covington will win UFC gold in his return: “Does anyone really actually like Colby?”

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland has chimed in on Colby Covington’s return.

‘Trail Blazer’ has been out of the octagon since his fight night main event with Stephen Thompson in December. In that outing, ‘Wonderboy’ dominated en route to a fourth-round stoppage victory. The defeat was Holland’s second in a row, having previously lost by submission to Khamzat Chimaev.

Months on from his latest defeat, the welterweight contender is set to return this Saturday. On the UFC 287 main card, Holland will face Santiago Ponzinibbio. ‘Argentine Dagger’ enters the contest off a knockout win over Alex Morono at UFC 282 in December.

Ahead of Kevin Holland’s return, he’s just trying to stay focused and get a win. However, the contender did discuss the future of the welterweight title scene at UFC 287 media day earlier today. There, he previewed the upcoming championship fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

The bout hasn’t been made official as of now but is being targeted for July. At UFC 287 media day, Holland picked ‘Chaos’ to win the bout, which is something he’s not happy about. While he thinks Covington could be a good person out of character, he pondered if anyone liked his gimmick.

Kevin Holland discusses Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

“The boss said he’s next, so he’s next.” Kevin Holland stated at UFC 287 media day. “It’d be pretty cool to see a [Gilbert] Burns or some of these other guys that are probably more deserving to get it. But you know, s*it, Colby’s getting it, I’m sure it makes good numbers for pay-per-view and s*it like that. You know, honestly, I would love to see Leon win because nobody likes Colby.”

He continued, “But, Colby probably gets the f*cking job done probably. He’s just a different type of fighter even though he has the same like pressure, striking’s not as good but I just think he’s going to wrestle harder than [Kamaru] Usman did. He’ll probably get the job done, unfortunately. That being said, f*ck Colby Covington, everybody agrees, so yeah.”

“Bro you don’t like Colby, why would I like Colby? F*ck. That doesn’t make any sense, anyone in here actually like Colby? Like the character he plays? No. Colby’s probably a good guy but the character he plays is pretty dumb so that makes it kind of awkward.”

