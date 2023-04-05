Justin Gaethje reveals when he plans to retire from MMA: “Ultimately it is the backend of my career in this sport”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje only has a few more years left in him.

‘The Highlight’ is fresh off his lightweight showcase with Rafael Fiziev last month in London. In the co-main event of UFC 286, the two put on a classic. Ultimately, it was Gaethje who earned the win by majority decision after 15 minutes of action.

That victory was a massive one for the former interim champion, and he seems intent on keeping the momentum going. After the victory, Gaethje called out Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ later answered that callout and seemed interested in a second clash. Poirier famously won their first outing in April 2018 by fourth-round knockout.

Ahead of that possible rematch, Justin Gaethje has revealed that it could be one of his last fights. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the lightweight contender revealed his plans to retire by 37. Given that he’s only a few short years away from that mark, fans should cherish their time left with ‘The Highlight’.

Justin Gaethje reveals when he plans to retire

“It’s just the fact of the matter. I would say by 37, I would like to not be doing this anymore,” Justin Gaethje stated in the interview. “I’m 34 now. So, two, or three years is a long time. But in the grand scheme of things, it’s not that long.”

He continued, “I’ve been doing this for 12 to 15 years. So ultimately it is the backend of my career in this sport. That’s the train of thought that I have, we’re so emotional after these fights… But that was my thought process, I’m not gonna be here forever. So I’m glad you guys are here to enjoy this with me.”

