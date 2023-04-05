Israel Adesanya plans to remind everyone “how great” he is at UFC 287: “What if I butcher him and beat the f**k out of him”

Israel Adesanya is ready to remind everyone why he was the UFC’s middleweight champion.

Adesanya is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Alex Pereira back in November to lose his belt. It was also the third time he has lost to Pereira in combat sports as the Brazilian beat Adesanya twice in kickboxing.

With that, Adesanya believes people are writing him off ahead of this scrap and plans to prove them all wrong. He knows he has all the tools to defeat Pereira and will remind everyone just how great he is.

“This is probably the greatest storyline in MMA history. It’s probably one of, if not the greatest storyline in MMA history,” Adesanya said at UFC 287 media day. “Not many people get the opportunity to show how great they are, to rise to the occasion when all the odds are stoked against them and people are counting them out. And for me, this fight, I feel like the underdog. I feel like everyone is counting me out. I feel like because of the result of the last fight, goldfish memory. They forgot what I’ve done in this game. It’s time to remind people how great I am.”

Although Israel Adesanya plans to remind everyone just how great he is at UFC 287, he also knows there is pressure on him. If he loses to Alex Pereira again, he likely won’t get a fourth fight, but ‘The Last Stylebender’ makes it clear he will butcher the Brazilian to prove he is the rightful champ.

“Now this is the point where I’m down two fights in kickboxing, one fight in MMA. I’m down three. This is like, in every movie, that one shot. This is my Eminem moment, my 8-Mile moment. ‘You get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes one in a lifetime.’ This is it, this is it for me. Imagine what if I get it done? What if I get it done better than he’s ever done it? What if I butcher him and beat the f**k out of him? I always do. I put him on his back, we’ll find out I do all this s**t and I beat his ass. Do some damage to him. Something amazing. Like I said, I don’t keep score. I settle them and he who laughs last, laughs best.”

Currently, Adesanya is the betting favorite to beat Pereira at UFC 287 on Saturday. Yet, he isn’t paying any attention to any of that, as in his head, he’s the underdog.

