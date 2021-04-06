Kevin Holland says after he does something “special” against Marvin Vettori, a rematch with Derek Brunson is “inevitable”

Kevin Holland is looking to rematch Derek Brunson.

At UFC Vegas 22 on March 20, Holland had his first UFC main event against Brunson. Right when the fight was booked, and up until the final horn, “Trailblazer” was trash-talking Brunson. However, unfortunately for Holland, the fight did not go his way and he lost a clear-cut decision in a very lackluster fight.

Since the fight, many were critical of Holland and his performance. But, on Saturday night, in the main event of UFC Vegas 23, Holland has a chance to get redemption as he faces Marvin Vettori on short notice. The goal for “Trailblazer” is to get his hand raised and likely fight one more time before he gets a rematch with Derek Brunson.

“That was me having a good time, no excuses. I called him Bumson the whole time but I came up the bum that night. Props to that,” Holland said to ESPN. “After I get done with Marvin Vettori, granted that goes a special way, I get one more and it is kind of inevitable I get that rematch. He is probably like heck no, I’d retire before I get that rematch. We will get it one way or another. Even if I have to do it on a video game, we will get it.”

If Kevin Holland does beat Marvin Vettori on Saturday, he would be in line for a big fight. He would also get a lot of his fans back were bashed him after his lackluster performance against Brunson just three weeks ago.

However, for Brunson, there is no question he would have interest in a rematch with Holland even if Trailblazer wins. He has been trying to fight Paulo Costa and won’t want to fight below him again.

Would you like to see Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson 2?