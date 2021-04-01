Marvin Vettori set to fight Kevin Holland on UFC on ABC 2

It’s official. A middleweight clash between Marvin Vettori (16-3-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) and Kevin Holland (21-6 MMA, 8-3 UFC) is scheduled for April 10.

There were rumors about this fight since Darren Till was forced out of his encounter against the Italian due to a broken collarbone. Right after that, Kevin Holland offered to face Marvin Vettori on short notice, receiving a positive message from “The Italian Dream”.

The confirmation about Marvin Vettori fighting Kevin Holland was originally reported on Friday during a live episode on Twitch hosted by Team Vettori, including Marvin Vettori’s younger brother, his personal trainer, and his nutritionist. During the show, they received a text with the confirmation of the contracts being signed.

The report was later confirmed by Kevin Holland himself on Twitter.

Update April 1st, 2021 pic.twitter.com/IAkryJWTZx — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 1, 2021

“April fool b****es, see you on Apri 10,” said the Texas-native fighter, referring to a former tweet he posted earlier on Friday, claiming that Marvin Vettori didn’t accept the fight.

The Kings MMA representative Marvin Vettori has yet to lose a fight since his scrap against the current UFC middleweight title-holder, Israel Adesanya, which ended in a split decision in favor of the Nigerian-New Zealander athlete. In fact, Vettori is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, having triumphed on Cezar Ferreira, Andrew Sanchez, Karl Roberson, and more recently against Jack Hermansson.

On the other hand, Kevin Holland, also known as “Trailblazer” recently suffered a loss after a five-round fight against Derek Brunson. That setback snapped Holland’s five-fight winning steak, as he had previously reeled off consecutive victories over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and Ronaldo Souza.

The two 185-pound fighters are going to lock horns on April 10, serving as the main event of the UFC on ABC 2 card. The gig will be hosted at the Ultimate Fighting Championship Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who do you think will get the victory?