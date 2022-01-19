Fernand Lopez hopes to squash beef with Francis Ngannou after UFC 270

Fernand Lopez is the current MMA trainer to UFC interim heavyweight title holder Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA) and the previous trainer of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA).

Lopez established the largest gym in France, the ‘MMA Factory’ in 2013.

This coming Saturday, January 22nd at UFC 270 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Francis Ngannou will go head to head with current interim champ in Ciryl Gane. ‘Bon Gamin’ will be cornered by Ngannou’s former coach Fernand Lopez.

The split between Ngannou and Fernand Lopez has been nasty with both parties talking to the media about problems in their relationship.

At UFC 268 Ngannou walked past Gane and Lopez, without even acknowledging them.

Lopez later threatened to release sparring footage of Gane dropping Ngannou in training when they were teammates at the gym.

However, during his recent appearance on ‘Submission Radio’, Fernand Lopez expressed his desire to bury the hatchet with Francis Ngannou after UFC 270. In the interview, Lopez commented:

“I’m totally sick of it,” Lopez said. “I’m tired. I can’t do that anymore. The problem is, being authentic is not easy to do. Whenever you’re authentic, you get in trouble at some point. I’m a father, I have two sons. You want me to tell you who is better than who? This gets me in trouble because the other son will say, ‘Oh you see, he’s trying to pin me down again, he’s trying to say (bad things) about me again.’ So, let it be.”

“I don’t want to sound like the ex-wife who can’t let go because they split,” Lopez said (h/t lowkickmma).

“I’m really open to shaking his hand any time or talk with him any time, but I can’t work with him anymore,” Lopez continued. “It’s like you were working in a very complicated job, and you discovered how to work in a comfort zone, in the best comfort zone that you can have. So, yeah, I will not go back to work with Francis ever. But, I think as a gentleman, we should be able to say hello, how are you doing? That’s it, and be polite.”

“We choose our friends, and you can be friends with this guy and not be friends with that guy. I don’t think we really can keep working or do any friendship. I think we just have to be polite to each other and be respectful.”

All that being said, Lopez confirmed he will never again work with Francis Ngannou but he would like it if they could be respectful of one another.

Would you like to see Ngannou and Lopez shake hands and end their beef? Do you think it may depend on the outcome of this weekends fight? Who do you predict will be the victor, Gane or Ngannou? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!