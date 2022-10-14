Kevin Holland doesn’t understand what Khamzat Chimaev was thinking with his training invitation: “I’m not training with that guy”

Kevin Holland doesn’t understand why Khamzat Chimaev invited him to train together after their fight at UFC 279.

In the wake of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight prior to UFC 279, there were many questions regarding what the outcome of the incident would be. In the end, the promotion opted to go in the direction of having Chimaev fight Kevin Holland at a catchweight, which was all the more intriguing due to their altercation earlier in the week.

Chimaev proceeded to dominate Holland and submit him less than half way through the first round of their co-main event in Las Vegas.

‘Borz’ showed Holland respect after the contest and even suggested they should train together, which is an idea that ‘Trailblazer’ wasn’t a big fan of.

“It’s more likely for the universe to change and we all look like cartoon characters. I’m not training with that guy. I don’t know what the f*ck he was thinking,” Holland said. “I guess because I asked him how many times a week they work wrestling. But hey, I’m just trying to steal the recipe for me and my guys. He shot a fast shot.

“It’s me and my team against the world. I’m not training with no other squads. I may stop in, say what’s up to some people I think are really cool, shout out to those boys out there at RVCA… But my squad is my squad. My team is my team,” Holland continued. “No thanks, whatsoever. There’s no thank you even involved. Just two middle fingers, but I ain’t gonna throw it up on Ariel Helwani’s show.”

Quotes via MMA News

