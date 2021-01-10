Stephan Bonnar outraged after Google removes Parler from its app store: “This is such commie BS! I can’t believe idiots here are cheering as our rights are being taken away!”

Former UFC standout Stephan Bonnar was not happy to read the news that Google had removed Parler from its app store.

Parler is advertised to be a non-biased, free speech social media platform focused on protecting user’s rights. The app has been described as an alternative to Twitter, but currently pales in comparison due to its moderate number of active users.

After several media outlets banned Donald Trump from their platforms in fear that his content could promote more chaos in the Capitol, many assumed that the United States President would take up shop on Parler.

In an effort to prevent that from happening, Google recently removed the Parler social media networking service from its app store. Executives stated that the app will remain suspended until developers commit to a moderation policy that could handle objectionable content on the platform.

That move clearly struck a nerve with Stephan Bonnar, who tweeted out the following message voicing his disgust.

Dude! This is such commie BS! I can't believe idiots here are cheering as our rights are being taken away!!!! Wake up u fools! https://t.co/EkE8c8SnXw — Stephan Bonnar (@StephanBonnar) January 9, 2021

“Dude! This is such commie BS! I can’t believe idiots here are cheering as our rights are being taken away!!!! Wake up u fools!”

Stephan Bonnar was not the only fighter to speak out against media censorship today. UFC star Jorge Masvidal also voiced his displeasure while threatening to leave Twitter.

Not too many places I ain’t been kicked out of and since all the cool kids have been kicked off Twitter…. 🖕🏼 @jack Follow the leader. Ala din my way out of here #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 9, 2021

“Not too many places I ain’t been kicked out of and since all the cool kids have been kicked off Twitter….@jack. Follow the leader. Ala din my way out of here #supernecessary” – Masvidal tweeted in the direction of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Stephen Bonnar (15-9 MMA) has not competed in mixed martial arts since suffering a split-decision loss to Tito Ortiz at Bellator 131 in November of 2014.

The former TUF standout had flirted with a professional wrestling career at one point, even teaming up with fellow MMA veteran Phil Baroni in that endeavor.

What do you think of the comments made by Stephan Bonnar following the news that Google had removed Parler from its app store? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!