Kevin Holland calls Khamzat Chimaev a “wannabe gangster”

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland called Khamzat Chimaev a “wannabe gangster” after hearing “crickets” following his recent call-out.

Holland knocked out veteran Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256 last weekend with punches off his back on the ground. It was another incredible victory for Holland, who is 5-0 in 2020, with all five of his fights coming since May. After knocking Souza out in a $50,000 bonus-winning performance, Holland called out Chimaev, one of the hottest fighters in the UFC right now at either 170lbs or 180lbs. Chimaev currently has a date set with Leon Edwards for January 20 on Fight Island, but that didn’t stop Holland from calling the Swede out.

According to Holland, though, he’s only heard crickets from Chimaev’s camp. Taking to social media a few days after his callout, Holland called Chimaev a “wannabe gangster.”

PS- crickets from that guy I called out right after the fight. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #wannabegangster — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 17, 2020

One of Chimaev’s trademarks is that he fights often and frequently. Back in July, Chimaev set the UFC record for the shortest turnaround for a fighter in promotional history, winning two fights over John Phillips and Rhys McKee in a 10-day span, and in different weight classes, to boot. He then moved back up to 185lbs and KOed veteran Gerald Meerschaert in September, and he was supposed to fight Demian Maia in October. The UFC loves Chimaev’s willingness to fight often and rewarded him with a matchup against Edwards.

Holland, though, believes it should be he that is the one getting the credit for wanting to fight seemingly every weekend. While Chimaev’s three fights in six months are impressive, Holland has five in eight months, and there is something to be said about that. Chimaev is clearly busy preparing for Edwards and doesn’t want to take his focus away from that tough fight. But if “Big Mouth” Holland can continue to chirp him and get under his skin, maybe we will see a fight between these two very active MMA fighters sometime in 2021.

