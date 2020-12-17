Video | Watch Jake Paul ambush Dillon Danis from a new angle

New footage has emerged of YouTube star Jake Paul pelting Bellator MMA’s Dillon Danis with water balloons and rolls of toilet paper in LA earlier this week.

Paul, who became a star on YouTube, recently burst into the combat sports limelight by knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard.

In the buildup to and fallout of that fight, Paul has called for boxing matches with a host of mixed martial arts stars, most notably former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor and his long-time training partner, Bellator’s Danis.

On Tuesday, Paul cranked up the heat on this beef by ambushing Danis while he was making an appearance on Food Truck Diaries with former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. Initially, the only footage available of this incident came from Paul, but now the Food Truck Diaries episode has dropped, so we can see things from Danis’ perspective.

See the new angle below:

While Paul has been chomping at the bit for fights with Danis and McGregor, Danis doubts the YouTube star would actually step into the ring with him if push came to shove.

“I don’t think he’d actually box me,” he told Schaub moments after Paul’s water balloon attack.

“I wish he would have got out [of the truck],” he added. “Can we go find them now? Do you have a car?”

Jake Paul is currently 2-0 as a pro boxer, having picked up a TKO win over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib in his pro debut earlier this year, and followed that up with the Robinson knockout last month.

Dillon Danis, on the other hand, has never competed as a professional boxer, but is 2-0 in MMA, with a pair of submission wins over Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey. Prior to moving to MMA, Danis achieved some massive successes on the professional grappling circuit.

Do you want to see Jake Paul and Dillon Danis settle their differences in the boxing ring?